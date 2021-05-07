HC Wainwright Trims Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Target Price to $2.80

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.90 to $2.80 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 115.38% from the stock’s current price.

GAU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galiano Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

GAU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,130. The stock has a market cap of $291.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.