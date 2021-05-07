AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $138.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.20.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

