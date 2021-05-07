Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $187.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.89. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

