AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,381.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.91 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,218.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,940.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,131 shares of company stock valued at $50,478,615. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

