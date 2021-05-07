Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 350 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

