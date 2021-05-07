Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,815 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

