Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $237.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $240.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.