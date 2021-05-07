Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 324 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 203,117 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK opened at $153.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

