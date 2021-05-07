Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 85,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of C$48.30 billion and a PE ratio of -109.14. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,831,510.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.54.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

