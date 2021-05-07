Beacon Securities Weighs in on Viemed Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Viemed Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Shares of VMD stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of C$9.13 and a 52-week high of C$16.19.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.
