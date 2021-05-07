Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.05.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.