Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at BTIG Research

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 95.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $153.40 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,572 shares of company stock valued at $96,347,353. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth $869,000. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2,870.9% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 129,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 125,259 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.