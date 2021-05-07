Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of BEN opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

