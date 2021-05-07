Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.
Shares of BEN opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
