Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ST. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.75. 2,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 94.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

