Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has $19.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,277. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.