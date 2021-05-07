Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $320.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $337.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 182.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,153,166 shares of company stock worth $609,262,161. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

