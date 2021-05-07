Truist Securiti Comments on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DCPH. Barclays lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

DCPH stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $24,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 425,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after purchasing an additional 174,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,599,000 after purchasing an additional 150,286 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

