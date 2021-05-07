Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PENN. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.10.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.60. The company had a trading volume of 68,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,862. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.88. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,794,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

