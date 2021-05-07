Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $80.00 at BTIG Research

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LYFT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.63.

LYFT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 120,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

