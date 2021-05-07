Robert W. Baird Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $195.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $166.87. 2,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $168.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.