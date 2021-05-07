Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

Shares of ZM traded up $7.69 on Wednesday, hitting $300.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.28. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 416,981 shares of company stock worth $144,655,835. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $455,786,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $281,451,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

