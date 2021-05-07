Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,377. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $12,787,329. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.68.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

