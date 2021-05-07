Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

PI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,113. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

