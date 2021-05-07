AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.375-2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.25.

AZN traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,822,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

