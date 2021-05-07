EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

EPR stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,621. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

