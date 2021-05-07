Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $46.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 79,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,599. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

