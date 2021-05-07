Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Stantec stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 71,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,412. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. The company has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$37.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.56.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.90.

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total value of C$1,876,273.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,410,608. Insiders have sold a total of 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354 over the last quarter.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

