Compass Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.55. 535,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,987,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

