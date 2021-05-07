Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years.

NYSE FRT opened at $113.98 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

