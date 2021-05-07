HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from HireQuest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

HQI stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. HireQuest had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter.

In other HireQuest news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

