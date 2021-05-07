Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 238,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,692. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

