Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.30. 3,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,737. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,082.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

