Azuki (AZUKI) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.02 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001195 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $38,295.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.41 or 0.00266514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $663.56 or 0.01160307 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.86 or 0.00756906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,070.10 or 0.99794023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

