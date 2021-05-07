Roth Capital Downgrades Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Buy

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $165.00. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Shares of PTON opened at $83.78 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,196.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after acquiring an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,206,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

