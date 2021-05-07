Oppenheimer Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $150.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.41. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

