Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Trading Down 10.4% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $100.03 and last traded at $101.47. Approximately 131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 189,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.23.

The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

WD has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $856,898.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $828,366.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,563,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,136 shares of company stock worth $9,959,020 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

