Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MCRB. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of MCRB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,042. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,797,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.