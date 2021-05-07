Raise Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $160,031.88 and $293.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00083395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.00794639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00101804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,036.80 or 0.08807462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

