Staker (STR) Market Cap Tops $9,688.97

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Staker has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Staker has a market capitalization of $9,688.97 and $2.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00083395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.00794639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00101804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,036.80 or 0.08807462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Staker is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official website is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

