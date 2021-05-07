Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2,164.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 563.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7,513.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 71,525 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $141.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.39 and a 1 year high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.13.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

