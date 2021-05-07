CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

