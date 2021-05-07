Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,591 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $129.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $133.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.64, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

