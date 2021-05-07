Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 964,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 100,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 116,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $60.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.