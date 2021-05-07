Brokerages Set Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Price Target at $20.67

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Forterra stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,232. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. On average, analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Forterra by 1,783.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 2,585.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 498,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 3,250.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 348,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 344,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

