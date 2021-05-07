Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) PT at $36.56

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $100,862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GFL Environmental by 54.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,096 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $22,036,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $15,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. 13,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,220. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

