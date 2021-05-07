First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) PT Raised to $55.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

FRME stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.75. 36 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in First Merchants by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

