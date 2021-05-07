BTIG Research Boosts Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target to $12.00

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. 7,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,243. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.83.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.
About Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
