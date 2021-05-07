BTIG Research Boosts Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target to $12.00

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. 7,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,243. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.