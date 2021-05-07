Roth Capital Boosts Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target to $65.00

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTHM. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ FTHM traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $31.97. 66,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90. Fathom has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fathom by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fathom by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fathom by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $3,320,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fathom by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

