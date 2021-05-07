Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 3,426 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $522,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $1,837,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $299.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $128.80 and a 1-year high of $304.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.75 and its 200-day moving average is $217.26.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.