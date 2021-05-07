New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.5% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

